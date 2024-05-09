Top 5 players that went to most ideal situations from the 2024 NFL Draft

Keon Coleman on what he looks forward to the most about Buffalo,



“Winning…Playing with Josh Allen and interacting with Bills Mafia. We got the best fans in the country. I ain’t lie, I hope they let me jump through a table.”



Full Convo: https://t.co/UGRVhXCyGD#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/eUtbWQpqCb