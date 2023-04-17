Top 5 cap hits for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 season
3. Justin Simmons, $18,150,000
Justin Simmons was tied for the league lead in interceptions this past season but only played in 12 games. He's still proven to be the best safety in football, and I don't see how that can't continue in 2023. Simmons has been with the Broncos ever since the 2016 season, so he's endured the brunt of the post-Manning era.
He turns 30 years old in late 2023, so the age is something to watch out for.
2. Courtland Sutton, $18,266,176
Courtland Sutton's name has popped up in trade talks this offseason. Here's what Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic recently reported:
"Desperate for a quality veteran receiver, the Ravens explored trade and free-agent possibilities. At one point, there appeared to be a deal to be made for Courtland Sutton, but the Denver Broncos decided they didn’t want to trade him."- Jeff Zrebiec
So, the Broncos appeared to have had a deal essentially done for Sutton, which is extremely significant. After a Pro Bowl 2019 season, Sutton has dealt with some smaller injuries and the production just has not been there. We'll see what happens with Sutton going forward as he enters his age-28 season.
1. Russell Wilson, $22,000,000
Perhaps the most polarizing player in the NFL at this point, Russell Wilson is surely going to hope he can return to his Seattle form in 2023 with the Broncos. He was one of the worst starters in football this season and tons of people seemed to turn on him, not only as a player but as a person too.
Many people attacked his personal character, taking the criticisms way too far. Now playing under Sean Payton, a legitimate offensive coach, I love Wilson's chances to bounce back in 2023 for the Broncos. His cap hit is still low for a franchise quarterback, and I do think people will forget about the massive extension he signed if he can bounce back in a big way this coming season.