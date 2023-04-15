Denver Broncos should trade for disgruntled stud safety
Recently, All-Pro safety Budda Baker requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals unless they give him a new contract. The Denver Broncos should explore this possible move. Baker on the backend of this Broncos' defense would be simply unfair.
A potential safety tandem of Justin Simmons and Budd Baker would be the best the NFL has seen in ages, and I think the team should seriously consider making this deal if they can pull it off.
Depending on what you think about Caden Sterns, Denver has a huge need at safety. Justin Simmons does turn 30 years old in 2023, so that's something to monitor. Baker is set to enter his age-27 season in the NFL and has quite the resume.
He's made five Pro Bowls, two All-Pro, and has over 600 combined tackles in six seasons. He's also got seven career interceptions and 34 career passes defended. What makes this trade the most sense for Denver is that he played under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph from 2019-2022. Joseph is now back in Denver as the DC.
Baker had the most productive seasons of his career playing for Vance Joseph, so why wouldn't he be a perfect fit for the Denver Broncos?
Obviously, the biggest hurdle here is the Broncos' lack of draft capital. Honestly, I do think asking a first round pick in return for Baker isn't totally out of the question, and Denver doesn't even have a first or second this year. They also do not have a second round pick next year, but they do have their 2024 first and two 2024 third round picks.
I think any chance the Denver Broncos have in trading for Baker comes down to them having an honest conversation with themselves. Do they truly, deep down, think they can contend for a Super Bowl this year? If the answer is yes, and they truly believe that, then trading for Budda Baker makes sense.
If they don't want to allocate more dollars to the safety position, especially with a Patrick Surtain II contract extension coming, then they shouldn't even consider it.