Broncos Draft: History of team picking players at No. 67, 68 overall
The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off in just under two weeks. The Broncos will not have a pick in either the first or second round due to the trades that were made to acquire both Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton, so they will wait until the third round to make their first choice.
Those picks will be made at the No. 67 and 68 spots, overall, barring any trades.
There is no doubt that quality players can be found at those spots, so it got to me thinking about any players the Broncos may have drafted at either of those spots in the past.
Going all the way back to the very first draft the Broncos participated in (including their time in the AFL), there were five such instances in which the Broncos picked a player at No. 67 over 68 overall.
This is certainly not an indicator of the success the picks the Broncos make in about two weeks will have in their respective careers as there is some risk with most draft picks that are made. But for a fun look at the team's history, here are the players the team has chosen in the first two draft slots that they will have this year.
Claudie Minor, OT, No. 68 overall in 1974 draft
A player who is rarely mentioned anymore, Claudie Minor came to the Broncos via San Diego State in 1974. Minor was a rocksteady player for the Broncos.
When the team went to its first Super Bowl following the 1977 season, Minor was the team's left tackle, protecting the blind side of quarterback Craig Morton.
Minor was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 1974 and went on to start in 123 games for the Broncos. He retired following the strike-shortened 1982 season and became a highly successful businessman following his playing career.