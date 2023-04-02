3 Denver Broncos who should help fans root for a San Diego State upset
For fans of the NFL and the Denver Broncos, the offseason is but a bump in the road and the countdown is always on to the start of the season. But the world of sports has many other great things and right now, March Madness and the NCAA college basketball tournament are on center stage.
The 68-team tournament is down to the final two teams — Connecticut and San Diego State. UConn has blitzed through the tournament, winning their games by an average of 20.6 points.
SDSU on the other hand has won each of their last two games by one point each and their win over Florida Atlantic in the Final Four came down to a last-second buzzer beater.
This leaves the Huskies as a clear favorite going into the championship game.
For Broncos fans who may not have a vested interest in the game (other than to cheer on the underdog), there are some members of the team, past and present, who may help Broncos Country root on the Aztecs, at least for one night.
These 3 Broncos were once at San Diego State
Haven Moses, Wide Receiver
Originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills back in the AFL days, Haven Moses came to the Broncos in 1972 and to this day is still considered one of the best wide receivers in team history.
Born in Los Angeles, Moses attended San Diego State in 1966 and 1967 after transferring from Los Angeles Harbor. It was there where he would play under head coach Don Coryell who would later coach the San Diego Chargers and become one of the most innovative offensive minds the NFL has ever seen.
Moses played 10 seasons in Denver, making the Pro Bowl following the 1973 season. He caught 302 passes for 5,450 yards and 44 touchdowns during his time in Denver and he was a huge piece of the team that made it to Super Bowl XII. He caught two touchdown passes against the Raiders in teh AFC Championship Game.
Following his career, Moses was added to the team's Ring of Fame.