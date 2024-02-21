Top 45 free agents the Broncos should target in 2024
Which 2024 free agents should the Denver Broncos be going after?
16. Sheldon Rankins, DL
Once upon a time, Sheldon Rankins was a first-round pick by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints. I think you have to look at any player available this offseason with ties to the New Orleans Saints as an option for the Broncos, but Rankins would also just make a ton of sense. The Broncos need to revamp their defensive line, and Rankins is coming off of a strong year in Houston where he had 6.0 sacks and 10 QB hits.
17. Shelby Harris, DL
The Broncos had Shelby Harris in for a visit last year before the season began, and I still don't understand why they didn't sign him. Were they really that sure that Jonathan Harris was going to be great? Shelby Harris contributed to arguably the best defensive front in the entire NFL last season with the Cleveland Browns instead. You have to think he's open to coming back to Denver, and you can probably get him for a reasonable price.
18. Adam Butler, DL
At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Adam Butler has proven to be productive at a variety of different stops including with the Patriots, Dolphins, and Raiders. Over the course of his entire career, Butler has averaged 4.0 sacks, 6 QB hits, and 5.0 tackles for loss every 17 games. He tied a career-high with 9 QB hits last year in Las Vegas.