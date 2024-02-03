8 former Saints who could reunite with Sean Payton on Broncos in 2024
Which former (or current) Saints could end up with the Denver Broncos in 2024?
When Sean Payton was hired by the Denver Broncos in the 2023 offseason, everybody assumed it would mean that a number of former New Orleans Saints would follow him to the Mile High City...and they were right. Payton definitely brought a New Orleans flare to Denver by bringing in people he's worked with in the past, from coaches like Joe Lombardi to players like Adam Trautman and Michael Burton.
In the 2024 offseason, I think we can expect even more former Saints to come to the Denver Broncos, but which ones make the most sense?
Let's take a look at eight names on both sides of the ball who could make some sense.
1. Jameis Winston, QB
One player at the game's most important position who could be heading to the Mile High City in 2024 is former #1 overall pick Jameis Winston.
It should be noted that the Denver Broncos have never won a Super Bowl without at former #1 pick at the quarterback position. I'm just saying...
Jameis Winston was let go by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 season in which he threw a whopping 30 interceptions. Payton and the Saints scooped him up and let him learn from Drew Brees and digest the offense for a year. By the time Winston took over in 2021 as the starter, he looked like a totally different player. He was on pace for nearly 50 touchdowns through the first six weeks of the season before suffering a torn ACL.
And that not only derailed his season, but we haven't seen Winston as a full-time starter ever since. Whether he's coming in as a potential candidate to start or to back someone up, I think seeing Winston in Denver in 2024 is a distinct possibility.