Who are the most overpaid players on the Denver Broncos' roster?

Top 3 most overpaid players on the Denver Broncos roster
2. Randy Gregory: $13,900,000 AAV
Randy Gregory was a huge free agent addition for the Denver Broncos last year, and it wasn't entirely well received by the fanbase; for good reason. Gregory, throughout his career, has had trouble staying on the field, whether it is because of injuries or off-field concerns.
After a "breakout" year in 2021 for the Dallas Cowboys that included six sacks and 17 QB hits, Gregory inked a huge deal with the Broncos. George Paton must've been off his rocker when he constructed this deal. Currently, his total contract value ranks 10th in the NFL among all EDGE rushers. His AAV which is in the headline of this page ranks 16th among pass rushers.
Fortunately, the total guarantees remain a bit low in relation to the total value and AAV, and the Broncos can get out of this contract quite easily at the end of the 2023 season, but my goodness, it's been a huge miss so far. Gregory played in just six games in 2022 because of, you guessed it, injuries. He notched two sacks and seven QB hits in those six contests.
Randy Gregory has been a massive dud of a signing for the Denver Broncos, which is a shame. It's also weird to see that the Broncos didn't really do much to boost their pass rush unit until Baron Browning's recent knee procedure. I guess they are relying heavily on Gregory for some reason and are also likely hoping the young guys like Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper can breakout a bit.