Stealing a former non-QB Bronco to put on the 2023 Denver Broncos roster
If we could go back in time and steal one player, non-quarterback, from the Broncos to put on the current roster, who would it be? This is a very tough question, honestly. The Broncos are one of the most storied franchises in the history of professional sports, and they didn't get to that point without having some legendary players on their rosters over the years.
Whether it was the shaky beginnings of the franchise, the Bowlen success, or the Manning era, there are so many time periods to go back and dwell on to appreciate the true greatness, or lack thereof, from the Broncos.
Let's pose a fun question for this current roster: If you could take one former Bronco, non-quarterback, to add to the current roster, who do you pick? Do you go defense? Offense? Special teams, even?
Do you immediately think of a big-time name like Rod Smith, Shannon Sharpe, Champ Bailey, or someone else? What position do you target? Do you add to a position of strength on the current roster or add to a position of need? I think there are absolutely no wrong answers here.
My first thought would be to go to the center position, so Tom Nalen is a valid choice, right? Nalen was an absolute stud who played in 194 regular season games for the Denver Broncos and made five Pro Bowls and two All-Pros. He also won two Super Bowls in Denver as well. Nalen is one of the best in franchise history.
How about the running back spot? Clinton Portis could be a valid choice as well. Portis rushed for 3,099 yards and 29 touchdowns in two seasons in Denver. He would instantly give the Broncos an elite rushing game, and it's clear the team plans on running the ball this year.
Or, perhaps we look at tight end, which is a position that has a bit of an unknown to it with Greg Dulcich and Adam Trautman. Do we add Shannon Sharpe to the current roster? Honestly, while some may disagree, I'd add Shannon Sharpe to the current Denver Broncos roster.
Sharpe is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and enjoyed a Hall of Fame career, primarily with the Denver Broncos. Sharpe played in the NFL for 14 seasons, 12 of them with the Denver Broncos. He had 8,439 yards and 62 touchdowns in his 12 seasons with Denver, winning two Super Bowls with the team.
He had a two-year pitstop with the Baltimore Ravens where he won another Super Bowl before returning to the Broncos for two more years. Sharpe would add an insane advantage to the offense. He'd give the Broncos an elite weapon at TE, along with their deep WR room.
I'm all about giving this offense the most firepower possible, as I think the defense is going to be just fine. I could have easily added a defensive stud, but adding someone of Sharpe's caliber would make too much sense to me. Inserting Sharpe into this offense with Sean Payton would surpass the success that the duo of Travis Kelce and Andy Reid have seen together.