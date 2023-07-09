Top 13 most famous celebrities who are huge fans of the Denver Broncos
Despite the team's current dry spell, the Denver Broncos still have many notable celebrity fans that cheer for the team or have rooted for them in the past.
12. Angela Kinsey (actress, The Office)
The Denver Broncos thankfully have some representation within their fan base from someone involved in the greatest TV show ever written. Okay, IMDb ranks it 28th overall among all-time shows, but it's forever no. 1 in my heart. And everyone knows Andrea, "the office b***h".
Er, I mean, Angela. Cat mom, Dwight Schrute's beloved, and Denver Broncos fan. As a matter of fact, the Denver Broncos recruited Angela (whose name is actually Angela in real life) to be part of their 2023 schedule release video.
11. Kate Hudson (actress)
Kate Hudson is an American actress and is probably most known at this point for her role in the Rom-Com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, which is an absolute classic, if we're being honest. Hudson's love of the Denver Broncos runs deep. Her mother, actress Goldie Hawn, is also a huge Denver Broncos fan and the two (along with Kurt Russell) cheered the Denver Broncos on as they won Super Bowl 50.
But Kate Hudson deserves a ton of credit. She's a real one. She's been supporting the Denver Broncos through thick and thin.
Hudson is known for her roles in Fool's Gold and Almost Famous but one of her more recent projects in the film Glass Onion was also very good.