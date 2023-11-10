Tim Patrick and two other Broncos who may never play for the team again
Between long-term injuries and long-term suspensions, we may never see these players with the Broncos ever again.
The Denver Broncos are busy prepping for a key game against the Buffalo Bills this Monday night and a win in that game could create a ton of optimism within Broncos Country.
But looking forward to the future, the Broncos have a trio of players on the roster who may not be a part of any potential future success that the team enjoys. Whether it be because of a suspension or a tough injury, each of these players faces shaky ground in terms of their futures in Denver.
The NFL is a business and roster turnover numbers are generally quite high for all 32 teams across the league. There is a really good chance we won't see these players play for the Broncos again.
Tim Patrick, Wide Receiver
This is a tough one and it would make many members of Broncos Country sad, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made.
After missing the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL suffered in training camp, Tim Patrick tore his Achilles nearly one year to the date of that injury this past summer in camp. That shut him down for this season as well.
Patrick has not played since 2021 and he will turn 30 years old very soon. On top of that, he will count $16 million against the salary cap in 2024. Simply put, there is no way Patrick is getting paid that next season after missing two full years. At best, he and the team can come to an agreement on a restructured deal but there is just as good of a chance that the Broncos cut him this offseason.
Patrick is a popular player and it's hard to see him go through such difficult times, especially since he and Russell Wilson have never had the chance to play together. But the Broncos won't be in the market to pay an aging receiver who is coming off of two serious injuries that kind of money.