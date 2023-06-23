Three reasons to be excited about the 2023 Denver Broncos
The past is just that, the past, and it has no bearing on the present, which is why I think there are loads of reasons to be excited about the 2023 Denver Broncos. It's OK if you're someone who is trying to find reasons to be optimistic about the Broncos because given their past, there is reason to hold some of that "suck" with you.
The 2017-2022 seasons were some of the worst in team history and it's understandable if you're someone whose expectations are as low as possible. The Broncos have made positive changes with their coaching and roster this offseason, but if you're still on the fence about being excited, don't worry, you aren't alone and I get it.
However, I think it's a near-objective truth that there are a handful of reasons why the Broncos will be a better team in 2023 and why I think you should be excited about what's to come. Let's break those reasons down!
1. Sean Payton
One of the very best head coaches in the NFL in the last generation is now the head coach of the Denver Broncos. He worked miracles when he got to New Orleans, turning an irrelevant franchise into a Super Bowl champion just four years into his tenure as HC.
His success on offense is historic. He had just one year during his head coaching career where his teams ranked worse than 12th in scoring. He's got a winning record in the playoffs and his regular season win total averages out to 10.6 wins over a 17-game season. There might not be five better head coaches in the NFL today than Sean Payton. Going from Nathaniel Hackett to Sean Payton is at least a four-win difference, right?