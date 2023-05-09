Three realistic moves the Denver Broncos can still make
The major moves of the offseason are likely over, but the Denver Broncos can still make these three realistic moves to help their roster. I think each of these following moves are very realistic and would offer legitimate improvement to the roster that is mostly set.
I am so stoked to see the Sean Payton era in action, and I hope it offers quick returns. At the end of the day, the players are the ones who are deciding the games, and if a team has bad players or not enough good players, then I don't think any coach can overcome that.
I like Denver's roster. I don't love it. I think the depth is questionable in certain places and I do personally see a few positions where the team can chase an upgrade even though it's this late in the offseason.
So, let's highlight three realistic moves the team can still make this offseason.
Denver Broncos can sign Chase Roullier
Recently released by the Washington Commanders, Roullier was drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and started seven games as a rookie at center. He then became their full time starter beginning in 2018 but only played in 10 games over the last two seasons.
He's an above average center and only entering his age-30 season in 2023. Denver doesn't have a clear solution at the center spot at the moment, so why not add Roullier to the mix? He's played in 69 regular season games and would help shore up the offensive line if he'd win the starting job.
This is a low-risk, high-reward signing.