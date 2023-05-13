Three guaranteed wins on the Denver Broncos' 2023 schedule
Three guaranteed wins on the Denver Broncos' 2023 schedule
Week 16, Home, New England Patriots
I do not think the New England Patriots are going to be very good in 2023. They went 8-9 in 2022 with an inept offense. To be fair, could a better offense fielded by the Patriots in 2023 warrant them winning another game or two? Yes, it definitely could.
Their offense features a deep core of average players. They don't have a different maker on offense, and QB Mac Jones is far from that. Their defense will be great, as usual, but I think the Broncos can beat the Patriots if they can manage to hit 20 points at home.
This will be late in the season, a week 16 game, and the Patriots play in the AFC East, perhaps the best division in football. I think after them playing most of their divisional games before their matchup with the Broncos, they'll be beaten down pretty good.
They may also be at a point where they've already been eliminated from playoff contention, so that could factor into things.