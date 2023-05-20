Three former Denver Broncos who are still on the market
The NFL offseason programs are set to begin in the near future, and there are still some former Denver Broncos who are out on the market. I am not entirely surprised to see some of these players available at this point.
One reason why they may be available is because they've been asking for more money than teams are willing to pay them. Perhaps another reason why they are available is because teams are satisfied with the current depth they have and might not need to dab into the free agent market unless one of their current players gets injured.
For whatever reason, there are a few rather high-profile Denver Broncos who are still on the market. Who are they?
1. Ronald Darby, CB
Ronald Darby played in 16 out of a possible 34 games for the Denver Broncos, continuing the trend of not always being available due to injury. He was cut by the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason, but was very good when he was on the field.
He's not yet 30 years old and may end up missing the first part of the 2023 season due to the torn ACL he suffered early in the 2022 season. He's a quality cornerback and is someone that I think will latch on with a team as we get closer to the beginning of the season.
He might be the best defensive back left on the market.
2. Dalton Risner, G
This is a fun one. The 2019 second-round pick out of Kansas State was a four-year starter for the Denver Broncos and fell off quite a bit after a promising rookie season. He was not extended by the Denver Broncos, and the team went as far as to sign Ben Powers to a $50 million deal to replace Risner.
I think Risner thinks he's better than he actually is. His tape was not good in 2022 and I think he'd need to take a one-year, low-paying deal to perhaps reset his value. If he was in-demand as a guard, he'd have signed already.
To me, that is very telling, as the entire league is missing quality OL play.
3. Cameron Fleming, OT
I am all for bringing back Cameron Fleming, who came off a solid year for the Denver Broncos. A true swing tackle, Fleming has played left and right tackle in the NFL. He started 15 games for the Denver Broncos in 2022 and was as solid as they come.
I do think Fleming could sign on with a team with a solid chance to start, but he may have to wait until an injury occurs. Fleming would be a perfect swing tackle for the Denver Broncos. He's still just 30 years old and has 111 regular season games of experience.
NFL teams really can't do much better with OL depth than someone like Cam Fleming.