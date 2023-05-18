3 Broncos players who could be traded if 2023 season goes south
If the Denver Broncos' 2023 season quickly goes south, they'll likely be sellers at the trade deadline. Who could they ship off in this unfortunate case? The last thing that should be happening is the Broncos being sellers at the trade deadline.
They are in a solid position to return to relevancy after nearly seven years of being a bad team. Sean Payton, his coaching staff, and the new roster additions should quickly have a positive impact on the team.
However, there is always a concern that the Broncos do falter. The AFC is quite loaded and Denver could quickly get drowned out with some of the top teams. In this case, if the season is quickly becoming a loss, they'd likely have to consider trading some players at the trade deadline to recoup some draft capital and to build for the future.
Three players who could be traded if 2023 season goes south
1. Jerry Jeudy, WR
Jerry Jeudy's name has been involved in trade talks this year already, and I don't see why they wouldn't make a trade if the Broncos are clearly out of the playoff picture by the time the trade deadline rolls around in 2023.
They may not get a ton of value, but there is a situation where Jeudy is productive but the team is simply not winning games. Both he and Courtland Sutton have had their names come up in trade talks, and honestly, the long-term play, even in a bad scenario like this, would be to keep Jeudy and continue to build the WR core around him and trade Sutton instead.
However, I think the former Alabama product would be an easier player to trade, and if Denver only has a handful of wins by the time the deadline rolls around, I could easily see Jeudy being moved.