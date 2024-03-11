This would be the perfect free-agent haul for the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are going to be a completely new-look team in 2024.
Noah Fant, Tight End
That should leave them turning to a familiar face. Noah Fant was drafted in the first round by the Broncos in 2019 and he was included in the trade to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks two years ago.
After playing two years in Seattle, Fant is now a free agent and the Broncos should be interested in a reunion for a couple of reasons. First, the free-agent market is extremely thin. In addition, Fant is only 26 years old and he has averaged 50.4 receptions per season since coming into the league. The Broncos' leading receiver at tight end last year, Trautman, caught just 22 passes last year.
NFL teams are not usually in favor of bringing back former players, but Fant coming back to Denver makes a lot of sense.