3 former Broncos fans would love to see return in 2024
The free-agent market is full of possibilities, including those that can bring back some familiar faces.
When the 2024 NFL league year officially opens on March 13, the Denver Broncos are going to have many decisions to make regarding the roster and many players to consider for those slots. Some of those will be players that have worn orange and blue before.
Though it's not often that teams will go back to players they have moved on from before, it does happen. For the Broncos, one of the best players in team history, Shannon Sharpe, had two stints in Denver. Brock Osweiler, once pegged as the quarterback of the future, did too.
There is a vast market of players to consider as free agents this offseason. Broncos general manager George Paton has stated on more than one occasion that the team won't be aggressive in free agency this year, using the word "strategic" instead.
Could some of that strategy be to bring back some former players? If the team did, fans would likely be happy with these decisions, at least for the most part. All three of these players would also help shore up some of the weakest position groups on the roster.
Shelby Harris, Defensive Lineman
I clamored for this to happen before the 2023 season started, so let's double down.
Since being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson deal, Shelby Harris' numbers have certainly gone down but he has still played in almost every game across the past two seasons and still has some appeal as a rotational defensive lineman. Could the Broncos use one of those? Well, with the defensive line currently being the weakest spot on the roster, it couldn't possibly hurt.
Harris was a consistent performer for the Broncos and while he might not have been considering great, he was certainly very good. He offered pass-rush ability and was terrific at swatting down passes at the line of scrimmage.
He will be 33 years old when the 2024 season kicks off, so his best football is behind him, but if you bring him in as a guy to see 20-25 defensive snaps per game, you could certainly get something out of him on a one-year deal. His experience could also rub off on the younger players on the roster.
Harris was a fan favorite and he spent the best years of his now 10-year career in Denver. Does he have one more productive season in him? It's worth an exploratory look, at the very least.