A Broncos reunion with Shelby Harris still makes a lot of sense
The defensive lineman spent five seasons with the team and is currently a free agent.
The Denver Broncos are just a couple of weeks away from starting training camp ahead of the 2023 season and one area that could definitely still be addressed is the defensive line.
We have talked all offseason that two spots along that defensive line appear solid with D.J. Jones and Zach Allen, two recent free-agent signings, set to be starters. But there could be a big hole at the other spot.
Here are the other defensive linemen currently on the roster:
Mike Purcell
Eyioma Uwazurike
Matt Henningsen
Jonathan Harris
Elijah Garcia
PJ Mustipher
Jordan Jackson
Tyler Lancaster
Haggai Ndubuisi
From that lot of players comes a lot of inexperience. Purcell and Lancaster are veterans and as such, on a team led by Sean Payton, could have the inside track to win that No. 3 spot.
Uwazurike and Henningsen will be entering their second year in the league and neither gained much experience during their rookie season.
Mustipher is an undrafted free agent and Ndubuisi was allocated to the Broncos earlier this offseason as part of the league's International Player Pathway program.
The trio of Harris, Jackson and Garcia have suited up for a total of 16 games in their careers with little or nothing in the way of production on the stat sheet. All three of those players will be lucky to make the final roster this year.
Sitting on the sidelines of free agency, however, is veteran defensive lineman and former Denver Bronco, Shelby Harris.
Harris was part of the deal that brought Russell Wilson to Denver last year and will turn 32 years old in August. But there's no major signs of him slowing down after his one year in Seattle, where he had 44 tackles and two sacks.
In his five seasons in Denver, Harris had 21.5 sacks and over 200 total tackles in the 75 games he played in. He also had a knack for batting the ball down at the line of scrimmage, something he became quite good at.
He makes more sense than just about every name on the current defensive line outside of Allen and Jones. The Broncos could bring him in on a one-year deal to see what he could lend to a team looking to turn things around.
He could be a guy that both Uwazurike and Henningsen are able to learn from while also rotating with him on the field.
The Broncos likely won't make many more roster moves before training camp and preseason games start, if any, but this is one that should stay under consideration within the team's front office.