This is how the Denver Broncos can get $100 million in cap space next offseason
The Denver Broncos could be on the doorstep of being a contending team in 2025 and beyond, and freeing up some cap space can help with that. It's not going to be as hard as you might think, and if the team plays well enough in 2024, they'll surely view 2025 as the beginning of a huge window opening.
This hinges on how well Bo Nix plays as a rookie, but what is stopping him from playing very well in year one? The past seasons for the Broncos have no impact on the future, so it's really up to Nix to come through for the franchise. So, what we'll do here is outline a series of moves the Broncos can make, and each move is going to free up cap space.
How many moves will the Broncos have to make to hit $100 million in cap space? Let's dive into it. All cap numbers will come from Over The Cap.
According to Over The Cap, the Broncos will have $36,870,166 in 2025 before doing anything.
This is how the Denver Broncos can get $100 million in cap space next offseason
Extensions
Let's start with some contract extensions that the Denver Broncos can make. Below is the players they could extend and the cap space the extensions save in 2025:
Courtland Sutton - $9,864,000
Patrick Surtain II - $14,961,600
Zach Allen - $9,256,000
Total 2025 cap space saved: $34,081,600
So yeah, these three logical moves would nearly double the Denver Broncos cap space. I am not sure I need to explain why the team should extend Patrick Surtain II, but extending Courtland Sutton might not be the most popular of moves. I the numbers work for both sides, Denver should extend him for another couple of years, as he is the best WR in the room at the moment.
And with how well Zach Allen played in 2023, he could be that much better in 2024, so instead of allowing him to play on the final year of his contract in 2025, they could extend him beyond that final year and reward him for what could be a monster season.