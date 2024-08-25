This inexcusable Broncos draft trend could indicate their plans in 2025 draft
The Denver Broncos could build even more for the future in the 2025 NFL Draft, and this crazy draft trend of theirs could indicate their early plans. One area the Broncos have actually gotten better in recent years is along their offensive line.
They are currently slated to start three players along the OL that they drafted. Garett Bolles is the longest-tenured Broncos player, having being drafted in 2017. Luke Wattenberg seems in line to start at center, and he was a 2022 NFL Draft pick. Right guard Quinn Meinerz was the Broncos third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The left guard and right tackle spots held down by Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey came in free agency. Anyway, on paper, the Broncos OL is probably going to be just fine in 2024, but given this insane Broncos draft trend, we might be able to guess where the team goes with one or more of their draft picks in 2025.
Are you ready?
The Denver Broncos have NOT drafted a tackle since taking Garett Bolles in 2017.
That is seven NFL Drafts where the Broncos have not taken a tackle. Seven! It's an astounding trend, and it's pretty surprising that the Denver Broncos OL isn't more of a mess considering this fact. You have to assume that at this point, the Broncos are going to break that trend in the 2025 NFL Draft. One reason to believe in that is because Garett Bolles will be a free agent for the first time in his career next year.
Furthermore, another reason to believe it is because the Broncos actually have their second-round pick as well, so they will have two high draft picks to work with. I simply refuse to believe the Broncos do not take a tackle very early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sean Payton has always invested heavily into his offensive lines, and that trend has been obvious during his short time with the Broncos.
The Broncos have already handed out three big-time contracts in Payton's tenure along the offensive line, and the team could target the 2025 NFL Draft to continue addressing this unit. Them not taking a tackle since 2017 makes me believe they have that on their radar when next April rolls around.