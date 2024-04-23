Predominantly Orange
This Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft is the worst outcome imaginable

If this mock draft was the real deal, it'd be the worst possible outcome for the Denver Broncos.

By Lou Scataglia

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
There is always a chance that the Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft simply does not go their way, and this 7-round mock draft would be the worst outcome imaginable. Let's put some things in perspective for a second. If you're someone who likes to make mock drafts, surely you do them trying to draft the best possible class for the Broncos.

However, isn't there still a chance that the NFL Draft does not go the team's way? Well, yes. So many different things could happen that could totally ruin Denver's draft. I think outside of the top two picks likely being Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, anything else is possible. Let's try to put together what'd be the worst-case scenario for the Broncos during the 2024 NFL Draft.

12th Overall Pick - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Let's get it started with the worst possible position the Denver Broncos could take with their 12th pick. The horrible thing about a cornerback at 12 is that there are mock drafts out there that mock a CB to Denver with this pick, and I just do not get it. Denver has two young CBs in Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss that the team still apparently believes in, and they did just sign a solid veteran CB in Levi Wallace.

Taking a CB at 12 would be the antithesis of how an NFL roster is properly built. This would be a fireable offense.

