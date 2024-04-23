How many draft picks do the Denver Broncos have in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Will the Denver Broncos have enough draft capital to make some noise during the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft is later this week, and the Denver Broncos are going to be under a ton of pressure to get their draft class right for the long term. The team does not have a second-round pick, and that's been pretty well-documented. It was traded as part of the package to land Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints.
However, Denver does have the 12th overall pick and a potential scenario to trade down and acquire more capital. Them trading down perhaps into the 20s might be their best-case scenario, as that might net them at least one second-round pick. But right now, how many draft picks do they have?
According to Pro Football Network, here is the full list of the Broncos draft picks in 2024:
- Round 1, Pick 12
- Round 3, Pick 76
- Round 4, Pick 121 (from MIA)
- Round 5, Pick 136 (from CLE through CAR)
- Round 5, Pick 145 (from NYJ)
- Round 5, Pick 147
- Round 6, Pick 207 (from SF)
- Round 7, Pick 256 (from NYJ)
The fourth-round pick from the Miami Dolphins was a pick they received in the Bradley Chubb trade. The two fifth and sixth-round picks that belonged to the Cleveland Browns were what they traded for WR Jerry Jeudy, who they then proceeded to extend for nearly $20 million per season.
The trade for former pass rusher Jacob Martin also gave Denver the fifth-round pick from the New York Jets, and the sixth-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers was what Denver received back from them in the trade for Randy Gregory. In total, Denver has eight picks, and six of them are outside of the top 100.
While the quantity of picks they possess is nice, the value is iffy, as they only have two picks inside the top 100. Now, if Denver could turn the 12th overall pick into the 22nd and 50th overall picks that belong to the Philadelphia Eagles, that could end up being an ideal scenario for Denver. Right now, though, they have an uphill battle with their draft capital.