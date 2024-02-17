This 4-step plan gets the Broncos exactly what they need to get on right track
The Denver Broncos seem to have more questions than answers heading into the offseason but if the team were to follow this plan, it would be tough to argue with.
Draft Spencer Rattler at No. 50 overall
As discussed here following his great showing in the Senior Bowl, Spencer Rattler is a name that should be squarely on the Broncos' draft board.
The No. 12 overall spot is too high for the team to select Rattler but if they choose a player such as Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. in that spot, they are definitely not maximizing their potential as they won't get that extra draft pick.
Plus, are Nix and/or Penix better than Rattler? That's debatable.
Rattler is a guy being looked at as a day two or maybe even day three selection in the draft. The Broncos should instead jump on his potential ceiling.
Coming out of high school, Rattler was the No. 1 recruit in the nation. He was ranked higher than Penix, Jayden Daniels and Sam Howell, to name a few. He ended up at Oklahoma where he sat behind current Eagles starter Jalen Hurts. But when he took over as the Sooners' starter in 2022, he was favored to win the Heisman Trophy and be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
He didn't live up to that hype and was benched at Oklahoma but he wasn't just benched for anybody. He was benched in favor of Caleb Williams, currently projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.
Was Rattler just overrated? Did he suddenly lose his talent? Or did the situation he was in just not fit him best? He ended up transferring to South Carolina where he completed 67.5 percent of his throws for 6,212 yards and 37 touchdown passes in two seasons.
Those are not eye-popping numbers, but they show that of a player who could explode onto the NFL scene if he is in the right situation.
I would argue that in Denver, sitting behind an experienced quarterback like Darnold while absorbing knowledge and learning from Payton would not only be the right situation, it could be the perfect one.