There is now another QB the Broncos should strongly consider in the draft
Spencer Rattler improved his draft stock in the Senior Bowl and should be a name on the Denver Broncos' draft board.
As the Denver Broncos continue the process to determine who will be the team's quarterback in 2024 as well as the team's quarterback of the future (that could easily mean two different players), the team should leave no stone unturned.
So I will do the same. Recently, I have discussed why trading up in the first round would not be wise as well as how the team could be forced to overdraft a QB due to not having a second-round pick.
There are many moving parts in this process, starting with what the team will decide to do with Russell Wilson. Of course, free agency begins before the draft, so the team will have to first explore the options on the open market, one that includes names like Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston, Gardner Minshew and Sam Darnold.
Then comes the draft. Many fans within Broncos Country have already become familiar with many of the top prospects at the quarterback position including Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Michael Penix and J.J. McCarthy.
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt has even been mentioned as a possibility for the team.
But what do you know about Spencer Rattler?
The South Carolina quarterback took the opportunity that was presented with this weekend's Senior Bowl and made the most of it. He was great in the practices and even better in the game, completing all four of his passes for 65 yards which included a pretty 29-yard touchdown pass.
That was enough to earn him MVP honors for the game.
Rattler was once considered a high first-round draft pick when he came into the college ranks. He originally went to Oklahoma but when he struggled there, he happened to be on the same team with Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley made a change at the position.
Rattler then transferred to South Carolina, looking to bring his value back up. In two seasons there, he completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 6,212 yards with 37 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He does tend to throw too many picks, but his arm talent is quite evident and it could be elite.
By most analysts, Rattler is currently rated as a Day 3 (5th-7th round) pick in the NFL draft. But with his performance at the Senior Bowl, he should be rising.
One popular idea within many Broncos circles of late seems to be that the team trades back in the first round in order to acquire extra picks and perhaps get one in the second round. If the team does this, then Rattler should be squarely in their sights in the second or perhaps even the third round.
If the Broncos chose to keep Wilson or even rolled with Jarrett Stidham as next season's starter, with Rattler waiting in the wings, could Broncos Country get on board with that? Personally, I would have Rattler way above Pratt in terms of rankings right now and see this as a completely feasable option.
Spencer Rattler could make a lot of sense for the Denver Broncos.