4 things Broncos must show us before the preseason is over
The Denver Broncos still have two postseason games remaining and the team needs to utilize those games to make sure a few things are on point before the season kicks off.
Kickers that can make field goals
The Broncos are going to be second guessed all season if the kickers are as bad as they were in the first preseason game. They cut long-time kicker Brandon McManus (understandably so) to bring in the likes of Elliott Fry and Brett Maher.
It's fine if you are going to cut an expensive kicker who may or may not butt heads with members of the coaching staff and front office, but it's not a great idea to bring in guys who are shaky at best at kicking on the professional stage.
Fry has already seen his time come to an end with the team, which should be a surprise to nobody, but Maher can't be too far behind.
Maher missed both of his field-goal attempts (one was blocked) against the Cardinals and there is absolutely no reason for the team to have much confidence in him. If he misses two field goals in this next game, Payton will have no choice but to go in a different direction but I contend, like many in Broncos Country likely do, that the team's Week 1 kicker is not currently on the roster.
