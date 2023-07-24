These will be the 5 toughest cuts for the Broncos before the season starts
Parting ways with a former second-round pick will not be easy for the Broncos to do.
Broncos' most difficult cuts before 2023 season: Thomas Incoom, Edge
Another undrafted player makes the list.
At the edge rusher position, according to my projections, Baron Browning, Frank Clark, Randy Gregory, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper will make the roster. Assuming the team keeps six edge rushers, the final spot comes down to Christopher Allen, Thomas Incoom, Aaron Patrick and Marcus Haynes.
I gave the nod to Allen, a player who went undrafted last season despite looking good on the field in his time at Alabama. There was some talk that the Broncos got one of the best undrafted players any team signed last season in Allen, but an injury forced him to miss the entire season.
This year, he makes the team ahead of Incoom, Patrick and Haynes. An argument could be made that the team will keep the more experienced Patrick as he can contribute on special teams, but I feel it will be much more difficult to part ways with Incoom.
Incoom had 11.5 sacks last season at Central Michigan and has a long frame with the ability to become a great situational pass-rusher at the nexl level. When the Broncos added Clark well into the offseason, it hurt Incoom's chances to make the final roster, but much like in the case of Green, another team may quickly snatch Incoom up off of waivers if he is cut loose.