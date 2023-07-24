These will be the 5 toughest cuts for the Broncos before the season starts
Parting ways with a former second-round pick will not be easy for the Broncos to do.
The Denver Broncos will open training camp this week and that will begin the march to the 2023 season. The team has 12 training camp practices scheduled from July 28-August 17 and there will also be three preseason games to help determine which are the best 53 players to head into the season with.
Of course, many cuts are going to be harder to make than others.
Forming a roster is no easy task and the teams that have the best depth overall are usually the ones that are still playing at the end of the year.
This season, the Broncos must be prepared to finally turn the corner after several disappointing seasons that have created a losing culture within the organization, something that long-time fans are not used to dealing with.
Going off of the projected 53-man roster I recently published, these will be the five hardest cuts for the team to make this summer.
Broncos' most difficult cuts before 2023 season: P.J. Locke, Safety
The safety position is one of the more difficult to assess with this roster.
Justin Simmons and Caden Sterns are locks to make the roster and veteran Kareem Jackson, who was signed to another one-year deal this offseason, will likely make the team for added experienced depth.
Rookie JL Skinner seems like a player the team received great value for in the sixth round of the draft and Delarrin Turner-Yell is there as well.
P.J. Locke has been an integral piece of the special teams for several years now and though he doesn't contribute much on the defensive side of the ball, that is his main role. Will the Broncos move on from that?
My roster has the team keeping nine offensive linemen, with swing tackle Isaiah Prince getting the final spot on the roster. But an argument can easily be made to just keep eight offensive linemen, cut Prince and keep Locke.
I don't believe the Broncos will cut Skinner, unless he has a terrible summer, as he would be subjected to waivers before having a chance to be added to the practice squad, and there is just too much potential there to take that chance.
Locke will be a guy sitting directly on the roster bubble.