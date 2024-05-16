These two veteran Broncos players are on notice entering 2024 season
By Jack Ramsey
The Denver Broncos head into training camp for the second year under head coach Sean Payton, and have effectively turned over most of their roster into one that fits Payton's ideals.
With this, however, comes roster vulnerability for several veteran members of the Broncos. Let's take a look at a pair of Broncos who have officially been put on notice heading into camp.
QB Jarrett Stidham
It is fair to say that there is no player returning to the Broncos this year who is entering training camp on as uneasy of footing as Stidham is. Stidham finished the season as the starter for the Broncos, and before the playoffs were over, he was the only quarterback on the Broncos' roster. However, this did not last terribly long. The Broncos traded for Jets backup quarterback Zach Wilson shortly before the 2024 NFL draft, and the team then selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall selection in this year's draft.
Stidham enters 2024 following a fairly uneventful season: 15 games as the Broncos' backup, and then two fairly uneventful starts as the Broncos starter. It is possible that Stidham could have staved off the Broncos by adding a new backup, but his underwhelming play did him no favors.
His underwhelming play puts him on incredibly shaky footing entering camp: releasing Stidham could save the Broncos $5 million if they are to move on from him before the 2024 season. As the third quarterback on the depth chart and a sizable cap saving if he is to be cut, Stidham is entering an uphill battle in 2024. It could spell the end of his time in Denver, with the Broncos releasing their 2023 backup.
CB Levi Wallace
Welcome to Denver, Levi! Now watch out. Wallace signed a one-year deal with Denver earlier this spring, seemingly to start across from Pat Surtain and next to Jaquan McMillian in the slot. However, after signing Wallace, the Broncos made a notable addition to their secondary, drafting Missouri corner Kris Abrams-Draine in the fifth round of the 2024 draft. Abrams-Draine amassed a strong collegiate career at Missouri and is a solid NFL prospect for the Broncos to match outside with Surtain.
Along with Abrams-Draine, the Broncos still have two young options on the team who can win over playing time: 2022 draft pick Damarri Mathis, and 2023 draft selection Riley Moss. While neither corner has done much to cement themselves as legitimate NFL pieces, both should have the chance to this year in camp. Mathis fared well down the stretch of the 2022 season, but his poor play to start the 2023 season saw him benched in favor of Fabian Moreau.
Ultimately, one of the trio of Abrams-Draine, Mathis, or Moss would be more than welcome to win over the Broncos' second starting outside corner spot. It would bode well for the Broncos if Wallace performed well, but a more long-term answer obviously fares much better for the team and their path forward. If any of those three can play well, Wallace might find himself quickly traded or simply cut.