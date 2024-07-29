These three major factors will make or break the Denver Broncos 2024 season
Rushing efficiency on offense
The Denver Broncos ranked 19th in the NFL in rushing yards per game in 2023, gaining 106.5 yards per contest. That number was fine overall, but for the team's situation at QB in 2023, it was not good enough. Well, Denver is likely starting a rookie QB in Week 1 and beyond, so one of the absolute best things they can do for said rookie QB is field a strong rushing attack.
This naturally takes some of the plate of the quarterback and does open up the passing game. If an offense is having a great day rushing the football, opposing defenses will tend to crowd the box a bit in an effort to stop the run, as games in the NFL are won and lost in the trenches. This would then open up more avenues in the passing game.
It's not rocket science, and I am sure Sean Payton knows that his offense has to be better running the football in 2024. There's just no choice here. I tend to think that them drafting one of the top RBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, Audric Estime, was a huge sign that they want to heavily prioritize the run in 2024.
With a RB room looking like Estime, Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and fullback Michael Burton, Denver may be in a great spot to field a lethal rushing attack in 2024.
Rushing yards allowed on defense
The third-worst rushing defense in the NFL in the 2023 season belonged to the Denver Broncos, who were allowing opponents to rush for a whopping 137.1 yards per game. Folks, that is hot garbage, to be blunt with you.
It was a huge weakness, but the Broncos did make notable strides to improve the defensive line, and I truly do not think it's likely that this team again starts as historically bad on defense as they did to begin the 2023 season. Denver added high-end depth along the DL with signings of Malcolm Roach and Angelo Blackson, and traded for an above-average DE in John Franklin-Myers, previously of the New York Jets.
All of a sudden, Denver's DL feels a lot more secure on paper now than it did at any point in 2023. Them being able to rank closer to the middle of the pack is going to have a massive impact on the defense as a whole. This has to be the top priority for Vance Joseph's unit in 2024.