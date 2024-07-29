These three major factors will make or break the Denver Broncos 2024 season
The Denver Broncos could enjoy a ton of success in the 2024 NFL Season, but they must be efficient in these three crucial statistics. So much goes into just one NFL team winning games, but the Broncos are a bit of a different beast, as they are likely starting a rookie QB come Week 1 of the 2024 season.
The pressure is going to be on Bo Nix in a big way to help the Broncos regain their competitive edge, an edge we saw at times in 2023. Denver will need quite a bit to go their way during the 2024 NFL Season for them to even finish with a winning record, but they definitely have the nucleus to make it happen.
There are three statistics, or factors, that will truly make or break Denver's season in 2024. Let's go over them here.
Red Zone touchdown percentage
According to teamrankings.com, the Denver Broncos were 20th in the NFL during the 2023 season in red zone touchdown percentage, scoring a TD on just 50.85% of their trips. And funnily enough, they actually had a higher red zone TD rate in 2022, according to the same website.
It's no coincidence that some of the best offenses in the NFL in 2023 like San Francisco, Detroit, Miami, Buffalo, and others were all scoring touchdowns in the red zone consistently. It's hard enough to move the ball on offense, especially with defenses selling out more and more to hold teams out of the endzone, but it's imperative that the Broncos are able to score touchdowns at a higher rate in 2024.
Them not having a bottom-10 QB in Russell Wilson should up that percentage. Even them scoring TDs in the red zone at a 55% pace would have placed them in the middle of the league in 2023, which is a modest and reasonable expectation for improvement in 2024.