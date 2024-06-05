These three Broncos players have the most to prove at mandatory minicamp
By Jack Ramsey
As OTAs take over Denver, Colorado, the focus of Broncos fans turns to on-the-field products for the first time since the 2023 season concluded. The Broncos are a much different team than when they last took the field, but a few returning Broncos could find themselves in a roster crunch as the summer progresses.
Let's take a look at the three Broncos who have the most to prove as OTAs get underway.
1) Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, QB
Based on some eye tests, it would seem as though the Broncos' backup quarterback spot might end up more of a competition than initially thought. The Broncos brought in Zach Wilson from the Jets prior to the 2024 NFL Draft and surrendered just a draft-pick swap in the draft to do so. Wilson was presumed by many to immediately become the Broncos' number-two quarterback, but Stidham doesn't seem quite ready to give up his place in Denver.
Stidham is said to have looked good in camp so far, which could work in the favor of both the player and the team. If he were to perform well in camp, Stidham likely has one of two paths with Denver: He can either beat out Zach Wilson for the backup job, or he could be traded out of Denver to a team looking to upgrade at backup quarterback.
Ultimately, Wilson has a leg up over Stidham. Wilson has the better pedigree, was a much higher draft pick, has a more extensive history of starting games, and has had much more NFL success. Either way, one of these quarterbacks will not be a Bronco by week one. While many assumed Stidham before camp began, it seems to be much more of an open question than initially thought.