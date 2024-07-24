These former Denver Broncos players remain unsigned as training camp begins
Fabian Moreau, CB
Another quality veteran, Fabian Moreau was able to come in and perform well in a pinch for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Season. Then second-year CB Damarri Mathis got benched, and Moreau held his own for a while as the team's primary CB2. His play tapered off near the end of the season, but Moreau still tallied an interception, seven passes defended, and 46 total tackles.
The Denver Broncos signed veteran CB Levi Wallace in free agency this offseason and also took Kris Abrams-Draine in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so there likely is not a chance that the Broncos bring back Moreau. Fabian Moreau has played in 106 career games in the regular season, starting 56 across seven seasons.
Mike Purcell, DT
A fan favorite for some reason, former Denver Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell is still on the market, and his days in the NFL seem to be nearing their end. Purcell played in 16 games for the Broncos in the 2023 NFL Season, racking up just 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, and five QB hits.
He's played in 65 total games for Denver in the 2019-2023 seasons, starting 37 of them. Mike Purcell is 33 years old, so his age could be a concern for some teams wanting a boost along the defensive line. There is virtually no advantage to signing someone like Purcell over a younger defensive linemen.
The Denver Broncos probably should have moved on from Mike Purcell sooner than they did, but they did reinforce the DL this offseason by signing Malcolm Roach, Angelo Blackson, and trading for John Franklin-Myers. Purcell began his career in 2014 for the San Francisco 49ers.