These are the 5 biggest dead-money hits for the Broncos in 2023
- Former offensive lineman, cornerback getting $3 million
- Ex home-town star still getting paid
- Kicker still on the books
Brandon McManus, Kicker: $1.2 million
The Broncos moved on from Brandon McManus this offseason and it seems clear that decision was made for more than just financial reasons.
The team tried both Elliott Fry and Brett Maher at the kicker position but decided to go with neither of them, instead sending a seventh-round pick in 2024 to the New Orleans Saints for Wil Lutz. The team hopes that Lutz will be a steady answer at that spot, especially since it is still sending McManus a little over $1 million this season.
McManus is No. 2 on the team's all-time scoring list and had been the kicker since 2014, an impressive feat considering how so many teams recycle through kickers in today's league.
Two days after being let go in Denver, McManus was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who promptly released Riley Patterson in response.
If Lutz falters, this stands to be a poor decision by the Broncos as McManus, despite having a rough 2022 season, is still one of the better kickers in the league and still possesses one of the strongest legs.