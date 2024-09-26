These 3 Denver Broncos players must have a huge performance in Week 4
Maybe their toughest test yet, the Denver Broncos square off against the New York Jets and will need some heavy-lifting if they hope to win. Perhaps their toughest test of the year; the Broncos play the New York Jets who are coming off of 10 days rest and a two-game winning streak. From top to bottom, the Jets have one of the better rosters in the NFL.
And Aaron Rodgers has shown flashes of his old self over the last two games. It'd be a shock if Denver won this game, but it's not impossible. The Broncos did earn some pretty unexpected wins in the 2023 NFL Season, which included beating the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The main issue for the Broncos coming into this game is their offensive line going up against the Jets' defensive line, who rank third in the NFL in total pressures:
Let's give credit where it's due; the Broncos' offensive line was great in Week 3; Bo Nix was not sacked a single time, and it felt like he had time to throw nearly every dropback. Well, the Broncos' interior offensive line is going to have to deal with two studs along the Jets' DL in Quinnen Williams and Javon Kinlaw.
Williams has a sack and five QB hits through three games in 2024, and Kinlaw has a sack and two QB hits through three games. Kinlaw ranks 17th among defensive tackles in pass rush win rate in 2024, according to ESPN.
Quinnen Williams ranks eighth among defensive tackles in run stop win rate in 2024. These two are going to be a handful to deal with, and if the Broncos' interior OL featuring Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, and Quinn Meinerz cannot keep these two studs from creating a mess, Denver is going to get blown out.
I do wonder if Denver could squeeze this game out if the offensive line isn't a total disaster. One huge thing to note here is that through three games, Bo Nix has taken just four sacks. He's on pace to take just 23 sacks in 2024, which feels like a historically good mark for a rookie.
Through the first three games in 2023 with Russell Wilson, he was sacked 10 times. Bo Nix's ability to avoid sacks might have to be at its best if the team hopes to beat the New York Jets in Week 4.