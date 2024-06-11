These 3 Broncos trade scenarios would shake up the NFL in the 2024 season
Matthew Judon was on pace to have a monster season for the New England Patriots in 2023 before a torn bicep ended his campaign. A four-time Pro Bowler, Judon signed on with the Patriots on a four-year deal before the 2021 NFL Season and has just one year remaining on his contract. However, through his 38 career Patriots games, he's got 32 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, and 62 QB hits.
He's been among the most productive pass rushers in the NFL since signing with the Patriots, as he's averaged 14 sacks per 17-game season with the Patriots. In total, Judon has 66.5 sacks in 114 regular season games between the Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens.
The Denver Broncos still do not have an "alpha" off the edge, but did take Jonah Elliss in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Perhaps Elliss being in the picture alongside Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto could be enough for Denver to field an explosive pass rush, but why not see if the rebuilding Patriots want to part with a 31 year old player?
He's a free agent next offseason and would be entering his age-33 season at that point. I just do not see a scenario where he'd re-sign with the team. And frankly, if New England knew what was good for them, they'd get a draft pick back in a trade instead of letting him leave in free agency.
A fourth-round pick should do the trick.