Outrageous report about the Denver Broncos will make your head spin
The Denver Broncos traded for former Jets QB Zach Wilson earlier this offseason in what could end up being a big move for the team. However, Wilson hasn't even proved he can be a backup QB in the NFL. He was that bad during the first three years of his career with the New York Jets. The Jets trading Wilson does give the player a fresh start.
And you never know, maybe Wilson can earn a QB2 role for the Denver Broncos. That is probably the ideal scenario for the Denver Broncos, but this report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is just outrageous:
""They're trying to regain his confidence again. I'm told he's in a positive state of mind," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said of Wilson.- Jeremy Folwer / Tyler Conway
Fowler said Wilson is "in the mix" as the Broncos try to determine their Week 1 starter."
Yeah, folks, I do not buy it. This is outrageous to me, but I guess anything is possible. This could merely be the Denver Broncos not tipping their hand as to who they envision as being the starting QB. We are still so early in the offseason activities that you almost cannot explicity name a starting QB at this point.
Besides the obvious teams, there are also quite a few clubs that have no officially named a starting QB for the 2024 NFL Season. So yes, this might just be some basic offseason talk from the organization, as all of Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, and Bo Nix have gotten first-team reps. But again, we're early in the offseason, and the Broncos did use the 12th overall pick on Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft.
There's almost no chance that Nix does not start Week 1 in my opinion unless something major happens. However, even though a starter has not been named, it is outrageous to suggest that Zach Wilson is "in the mix" to be Denver's QB1.