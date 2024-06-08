One burning question for each Broncos position group heading into 2024 season
The Denver Broncos do have a ton of questions that will be answered in the coming weeks and months. Let's open those questions up. The Broncos might end up surprising a ton of people in the 2024 NFL Season. It's OK if you are high on the Broncos, but I also do understand if you're someone who is a bit pessimistic as well.
The team has stunk it up for years now, but they did finish 2023 with a 7-4 record after starting 1-5. It's hard to not like where the team is at this point. That doesn't mean that it'll be an easy process in 2024, though. Let's look at one burning question for each Broncos position group heading into the 2024 NFL Season.
Quarterback - Does Bo Nix convincingly win the starting job?
To me, it's only a matter of time before Bo Nix wins the starting job, but does he win it convincingly? Is this something that the Broncos announce right before the regular season begins? Or is this something that they get out of the way before the preseason begins?
Ideally, you want Nix to run away with this job as quickly as possible, as both Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson aren't viable starting QBs in the NFL. Nix was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so he's got a pedigree advantage over Stidham and Wilson.
Running Back - How many "odd men out" are there?
All of Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, Blake Watson, and Audric Estime may perform well enough this offseason to earn a roster spot, but it's not likely that the Denver Broncos keep five running backs. How many do they keep? Is there just one odd man out? Or maybe two? It's perhaps the most interesting position group for the Broncos this offseason.
And this is a unit that is oozing with talent as well, even if they haven't proven themselves yet.