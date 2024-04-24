These 3 Broncos have the most to lose during the 2024 NFL Draft
Which Broncos are on the hot seat entering the draft?
By Jack Ramsey
We are mere hours away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Broncos are a topic of hot conversation entering the draft. Some speculate whether the team will make a massive swing to move up in the draft, or if they could move down to stockpile draft picks and have more assets to use on the roster as a whole. However, regardless of all of this, three big-name Broncos might be watching their television more intently than others.
Here are three Broncos with the most to lose in the 2024 NFL Draft.
1) George Paton, general manager
The Broncos enter the 2024 Draft with general manager George Paton at the helm for the fourth time. Drafting has been one of Paton's strong suits. Paton's first five draft selections in 2021, his first draft, are all slated to be starters in 2024: Pat Surtain, Javonte Williams, Quinn Meinerz, Baron Browning, and Caden Sterns. His 2022 draft had many more misses than hits, but still yielded Nik Bonitto. His 2023 class was just five players, but the likes of Marvin Mims, Drew Sanders, Riley Moss, and Luke Wattenberg are all primed for larger roles in 2024.
If Paton misses on this draft, much like his 2022 draft, it could be the beginning of the end for his tenure in Denver. Paton has missed on several free agent signings, is on the hook for the Russell Wilson contract, and has now authored three sub-.500 seasons in his Denver tenure. With quarterback the center of conversation entering the draft, it is fair to say that this is the most important draft of Paton's tenure. If Paton can draft and hit on a quarterback, it might just save his job. If he misses on one, he should likely start packing his office.