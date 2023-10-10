There is an increasing sense in the Denver Broncos locker room of a "tear down coming"
By Jordan Lopez
After the abysmal loss to the New York Jets in Week 5, there have been multiple rumblings about what is next for the Denver Broncos and the future of this organization.
National Correspondent for the NFL Network, James Palmer, reported that there is a "growing sense of a tear down" inside the locker room in Mile High.
The first player mentioned by Palmer was OLB Frank Clark. He has garnered trade interest from other contending teams who are in need of a veteran pass rusher who brings championship experience into the locker room.
Other players have been rumored to be gaining interest from other teams, like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Simmons, and more. With Denver falling to 1-4, all signs point to some type of rebuild.
It's unfortunate that it has come to this point, but the future is bright with Sean Payton leading the team for years to come. Fans have made their point for a full rebuild and trade everyone on the roster type process.
With Payton and the vision he has in place for the organization, maybe he will utilize the blueprint the Los Angeles Rams executed this past offseason to get back to being competitive.
Zac Stevens of the DNVR stated that he has had the same sense with individuals inside and outside the Broncos' locker room. When there is smoke, there is fire.
There are a lot of pieces on this roster that can recoup draft capital for Denver. The future of a few players is uncertain on this team, especially with a new sheriff in town.
Palmer stated in his report that the Randy Gregory trade alerted the locker room that things would change in a major way if things didn't start going as they had initially planned. With another trade looming in the distance, significant changes are on the horizon.
Many fans have floated the idea of trading Pat Surtain II. While this may be an option, it is unlikely that Denver will trade their young superstar cornerback. The draft compensation for him may not be what fans think.
Simmons has been a favorite in Denver for his whole career. His time in the Mile High may be numbered as he has received trade interest from contending teams, like the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Denver Broncos travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, looking to break the 15-game losing streak to their divisional rival. If the Broncos go 1-5 after Week 6, fans can expect trades to be heating up after the game, especially having the long weekend ahead of them to rethink and make calls.