The Hot Seat: AFC West Head Coaches' job security in 2023
Which AFC West head coaches are on the hot seat in 2023? We look at all four coaches and assess their job security moving forward.
Entering the 2022 NFL season, the AFC West was expected to be the best division in all of football. Fans and analysts alike were thrilled about the development of Justin Herbert, the addition of Russell Wilson, and the addition of Davante Adams in Las Vegas. All of those teams were meant to give the Kansas City Chiefs fits and provide football fans with the best possible TV on a weekly basis. Unfortunately for the fans and the teams involved, the 2022 season couldn't have been more underwhelming.
Well, for everyone but the Chiefs, that is.
Because the 2022 season was so disappointing for the majority of the AFC West -- the Chargers completely choking in the playoffs, the Raiders failing to return to the playoffs, and the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett before his first NFL season was over -- expectations have been completely reset for 2023.
What is the job security like for each AFC West head coach in 2023? Are any in danger of being on the dreaded hot seat? Let's take a look at each team in the division, starting with the reigning Super Bowl champions...
AFC West head coaches on the hot seat in 2023?
1. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
Job security: Bulletproof
The Kansas City Chiefs have become annoyingly good under head coach Andy Reid, who is now considered a living legend of sorts. Andy Reid isn't quite as accomplished just yet as Bill Belichick, but I think in the coaching world, he's achieved the same level of job security as Belichick. As in to say, if Andy Reid is ever leaving the Kansas City Chiefs, it will probably be on his own accord.
The Chiefs have become the modern-day NFL version of the Patriots dynasty and if you think that's hyperbole, you're just in denial at this point. The Chiefs are a well-oiled machine. They have the best quarterback in the league and Patrick Mahomes is easily the unanimous best player in the NFL and it's not remotely close. There are teams that can contend with the Chiefs, and they have, but it takes so much to beat this team.