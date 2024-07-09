The Denver Broncos must make these 3 moves before the 2024 NFL Season begins
The Denver Broncos simply need to make these three moves before the beginning of the 2024 NFL Season. There is still a good bit of time before the regular seaso kicks off. We're still about two months away from that happening, so many major moves could actually go down.
The Broncos have clearly not embraced a full rebuild, but instead have re-tooled their roster a bit and also took a rookie QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. It is a new era in Broncos Country, and for better or for worse, it's good that the Broncos have embraced this new route.
They can still make a few signings before the 2024 NFL Season begins. Let's outline three moves they must make.
Sign another wide receiver
Why not? The top wide receivers on the Denver Broncos roster include Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, and Troy Franklin. With Patrick, Reynolds, and Franklin all entering the mix in 2024, the unit feels like one of the deeper rooms in the NFL, and it is, actually.
If someone like CeeDee Lamb or Brandon Aiyuk is available for the right price, Sean Payton and George Paton should spring on the chance to bring in someone of that caliber. They'd then have a top WR room in the NFL. Anyway, that might not be likely to happen, so in the meantime, the Broncos should simply sign one more wide receiver.
If nothing else, the receiver is cut when the final roster is made. At the most, they could become a nice complimentary part of the offense. The most obvious choice here might be Michael Thomas, who played for Sean Payton for years in New Orleans.
Hunter Renfrow, a former 1,000-yard, Pro Bowl wide receiver is still on the market, so that could also be an option as well. Whoever the Denver Broncos want to sign is fine, but adding another weapon for rookie QB Bo Nix is a very smart move and one they need to pursue right now.