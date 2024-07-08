Lewis Hamilton's big win hopefully a good omen for Denver Broncos in 2024
On July 7, Sir Lewis Hamilton, who joined the Walton-Penner Family group as a part owner of the Denver Broncos in 2022, won the 2024 British Grand Prix in Silverstone. This win was bittersweet for Hamilton, as it was the final race at his home circuit with the Mercedes AMG Petronas team as he heads to the Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.
Not only did Hamilton win his home Grand Prix, but he became the first driver to have more than eight wins on the same circuit, as it was his ninth win at Silverstone, ending his streak of 56 races without a win. His last one was the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in December 2021.
Sir Lewis started the race in the front row, specifically in P2 following a good qualifying session on Saturday, behind his teammate George Russell, who was forced to retire the car due to mechanical problems in the 34th lap. Every circuit has a different number of laps, depending on the track. Silverstone has 52 laps. McLaren's driver Lando Norris took the lead after Russell's car was retired, but lost time during a pit stop, which gave Hamilton (who was in second place) the lead.
Hamilton finished 1.465 seconds ahead of the defending world champion and 2024 championship leader Max Verstappen. Lando Norris finished in third place to complete the podium.
Hamilton has a house in Colorado, where he spends his offseasons and during weeks closer to the three US Gran Prixes (Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas). As a part owner of the Denver Broncos, Sir Lewis was featured in the 2024 schedule release video and attended a game in SoFi Stadium against the Chargers.
As part of the celebrations for Hamilton's win, the Denver Broncos are giving away a signed throwback mini helmet signed by Sir Lewis. If you are a Formula 1 and Broncos fan, do not miss the chance to enter this giveaway. To enter the giveaway, click here! Hopefully, his big win on the racetrack will be a sign of things to come for the Denver Broncos this season. Hamilton ended a long losing streak, and the Broncos are likewise looking to end a playoff drought that has gone on since the 2015-16 season.