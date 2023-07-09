Top 13 most famous celebrities who are huge fans of the Denver Broncos
Despite the team's current dry spell, the Denver Broncos still have many notable celebrity fans that cheer for the team or have rooted for them in the past.
2. Sir Lewis Hamilton, part owner/Formula One driver
Sir Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the most famous Denver Broncos fans out there, and like a number of other notable names on this list, his Denver Broncos fandom came at a hefty price.
Hamilton is part of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, but he's much more well-known for being a Formula One racecar driver. According to his Wikipedia page, it looks like Hamilton might be a pretty good driver:
"In Formula One, Hamilton has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles (tied with Michael Schumacher), and holds the records for the most wins (103), pole positions (103), and podium finishes (194), among others."- Lewis Hamilton's Wikipedia Page
Would you believe this guy only has 8.1 million followers on Twitter? Looks like he needs to step up his game there a bit.
1. Tim Allen, actor
For my money, the most recognizable fan in Broncos Country is actor Tim Allen. Tim Allen is freaking Buzz Lightyear. He's Santa Claus. He's Tim "The Toolman" Taylor. He's Mike Baxter.
There are very few people who are unfamiliar with the work Tim Allen has done through the years. Although he's played the role of both a Detroit Lions fan and a Denver Broncos fan, it seems like Tim Allen is most connected to his Denver Broncos fandom.
They are constantly being referenced in his show Last Man Standing and while there is some question over whether Mr. Allen is still a Lions fan or a fan of the Denver Broncos, I think it's probably safe to say he has multiple rooting interests.
Allen was born in Denver, but relocated to the state of Michigan in his youth. For now, I think it's safe to claim him as at least a part-time member of Broncos Country, and if that's the case, he's easily one of the most famous.