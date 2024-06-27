Surprising NFL cut candidate could be a massive addition for Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos should take advantage of veteran roster cuts when they happen later in the offseason, and this potential roster cut would make a ton of sense for the team. Bleacher Report outlined five cut candidates that other NFL teams could have some interest in, and one of those players was Buffalo Bills stud linebacker, Matt Milano.
If this surprise cut were to happen, the Broncos should be all over it. Here's more from B/R on the idea:
"Matt Milano has been a fixture for the Buffalo Bills defense for the better part of the last seven years, but the franchise could be ready to cut the cord with the linebacker as early as this offseason.- Alex Kay
The 29-year-old is only a season removed from a career-best 2022 campaign—one in which he amassed 99 tackles (including 12 for a loss), 11 pass defenses, three interceptions (including one returned for a score), two fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks while earning All-Pro honors—but he went down for the final 12 games of last season with a fractured leg, marking the second time in the last four seasons that he missed a large chunk of action.
The injury could hinder Milano's ability to play at a high level and may spell the end of his tenure in western New York.
While the Boston College product was cleared to practice a few weeks ago, he's still far from fully healthy and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return to form in an age-29 season. If he can't, the Bills have contingency options in place.
Buffalo has invested a hefty amount of capital in each of the last three drafts into the linebacking corps—including using a pair of third-round picks on Dorian Williams and Terrel Bernard—and could turn Milano's starting spot over to one of those promising youngsters.
Milano's release would save Buffalo nearly $10 million this year, an appealing amount for a team that ranks in the bottom quarter of the league in cap space with just a shade over $8 million available at this juncture.
If Milano is released, plenty of teams in need of an elite linebacker should come calling. He's consistently rated among the NFL's best at his position in recent years—especially in coverage—and could bounce back to full strength after a serious injury."
So there you go. The Denver Broncos lost ILB Josey Jewell in free agency to the Carolina Panthers, and did sign free agent ILB Cody Barton to take his place. Right now, the top three players in this unit for the Broncos are Alex Singleton, Barton, and Jonas Griffith. The unit isn't anything special on paper, so if a clear upgrade is available, Denver should make the move.
And if it's Matt Milano, the Broncos should definitely make the move. In the coming weeks and months, NFL teams will slowly begin shaving their roster down, and some surprising names could then hit the free agent market. Denver should not shy away from making a late-offseason addition like Matt Milano, and this is especially true if they like their chances in 2024.
The Broncos may end up having an efficient QB on a rookie contract, and that is the best window to make a Super Bowl run in the future.