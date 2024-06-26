Pathetic report about Raiders QB room should make every Broncos fan laugh
The Las Vegas Raiders may have the worst QB situation in the entire NFL, and this recent report about the position thus far is flat-out hysterical. Bill Williamson of Silver and Black Pride highlighted a recent report from Jeremy Fowler about the Raiders QB situation during the 2024 NFL Offseason activities thus far:
"There was a recent report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that stated that incumbent Aidan O’Connell left the OTA and minicamp sessions holding a ‘slight edge’ over free-agent signing Gardner Minshew in the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting-quarterback battle.- Jeremy Fowler / Bill Williamson
“O’Connell and Minshew in the spring went tit for tat; went after it. O’Connell probably has the slight edge right now based on coming into Year 2, being more vocal. I’m told he’s acting like a starting quarterback and Davante Adams loves him, which always helps certainly with the brownie points.”
“But Minshew has come in, shown some moxie. He’s already got the offense, he’s changing plays at the line of scrimmage, I’m told,” Fowler said. “He’s been good at the off-script stuff.”"
My goodness, this is just embarrassing for the Las Vegas Raiders, who missed out on the six first-round QBs during the 2024 NFL Draft, and seriously seem to be rolling with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as the top two QBs for 2024.
Both of these passers are backups at best, but one of them is going to be named the starter. My goodness, how much lower can an NFL team get? For all of the hate that the Denver Broncos have gotten this offseason for taking Bo Nix with the 12th pick, you'd think more people would turn their attention to the Raiders, who are operating with virtually nothing at QB.
And don't even get me started on them making Antonio Pierce the full-time head coach and also hiring a failed, re-treat GM in Tom Telesco in the same role. It has truly been an offseason to forget for the Raiders, a team that the Denver Broncos should easily sweep in 2024.