5 big storylines heading into Denver Broncos training camp
- Several position battles to keep tabs on
- Will the team's top RB be ready to go?
- Which players are going to play their way onto the roster?
Top Denver Broncos storylines ahead of training camp: The kicking battle
The Denver Broncos have made several changes at kicker this offseason, cutting ties with Brandon McManus, the second-highest points scorer in team history, and bringing in a couple of journeymen kickers in Elliott Fry and Brett Maher.
Fry has played for so many teams (11) but has just six field-goal attempts in his career. That's because despite his many chances, he's pretty much just been used as a camp leg or someone to push the veteran on the roster.
For that reason, the Broncos also brought in Maher, a kicker who has more 60-yard field goals than anyone in history but one who also made a comedy out of the extra point in the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.
Experience and a big leg is on the side of Maher. Can Fry finally prove he is the guy? Will either of these guys even be the kicker in Week 1? The team could certainly scour the waiver wire following roster cutdowns and find a better option.