Brand new Broncos kicker holds a unique NFL record
Brett Maher has done something that no other kicker in NFL history has done.
The Denver Broncos have added a new kicker to the roster, giving Elliott Fry some competition just ahead of training camp. After the team moved on from Brandon McManus this offseason, Fry and Maher were both brought in to participate in a tryout.
While Fry was signed at that time, the team obviously kept close tabs on Brett Maher and feel that a true competition needs to decide who will go into the season as the team's new kicker.
Fry, despite being on a bevy of NFL rosters in his career, has very little experience in games that matter. Maher, on the other hand, has plenty of experience and has even played for Sean Payton at one time as a member of the New Orleans Saints.
For his career, Maher has made 94-of-116 field goals (81 percent) but he will be most remembered, at least with recency bias, for missing four extra points in a playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.
Those misses evoked a funny response from former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.
But Maher does hold a record in the NFL that no one would guess he holds. Of all the great kickers with big legs that have kicked in the NFL, Maher holds the record for the most made 60-yard field goals in league history.
Maher has hit four 60-yard field goals in his career and on top of that, he has never missed from that range. Going 4-for-4 from 60 yards is extremely impressive.
In 2019, in back-to-back weeks, he hit a 62-yard field goal against the New York Jets and the following week, he belted one from 63 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles.
In the thin air at Empower Field, Maher could have the leg to add to that record. Of course, he's got to be able to be much more accurate on those pesky extra-point kicks than he was in that game against Tampa Bay.