5 big storylines heading into Denver Broncos training camp
- Several position battles to keep tabs on
- Will the team's top RB be ready to go?
- Which players are going to play their way onto the roster?
Top Denver Broncos storylines ahead of training camp: Does the defensive line have enough depth?
This was a legitimate question to ask before, but with the recent suspension of Eyioma Uwazurike, it becomes an even bigger one.
Uwazurike will miss at least this entire season due to violating the league's policy against gambling and that creates a hole within a position group that was already thin.
The Broncos have D.J. Jones and Zach Allen as starters and after that, it's anyone's guess. I continue to make the argument that Shelby Harris should be brought back, like as soon as possible, because there isn't great depth on this roster.
The other defensive linemen on the team include Mike Purcell, Tyler Lancaster, Jonathan Harris, PJ Mustipher, Elijah Garcia, Jordan Jackson and Haggai Ndubuisi. Someone from that group is going to need to make a statement at some point this summer and take charge of that third spot on the line.