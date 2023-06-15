6 star players the Broncos could have drafted in the last five years
2020 NFL Draft
The Pick: Jerry Jeudy, Wide Receiver (No. 15 overall)
Player the Broncos could have had: Justin Jefferson, Wide receiver (No. 22 overall)
When the 2020 draft rolled around it seemed to be no secret that the Broncos were now looking for a wide receiver. In fact, the team was in such need of one that they took a wide receiver with each of their first two draft picks.
The Las Vegas Raiders took the first wide receiver in this draft, selecting Henry Ruggs at No. 12 overall. After that, the Broncos had their pick of the litter.
Now truthfully, I was hoping the team would take CeeDee Lamb. In my pre-draft opinion that year, he was the best player at that position. And while he has proven to be good, Justin Jefferson is on his way to being an all-time great.
The Broncos didn't take either of those players, instead selecting Jerry Jeudy. The jury is still out on Jeudy but he no doubt needs to have a big year in 2023.
Lamb was the next receiver off the board followed by Jalen Reagor. How could so many teams pass on Jefferson? They are all wishing they didn't.
Jefferson, who ultimately landed with the Minnesota Vikings, is probably the best wide receiver in the entire NFL at this moment in time.